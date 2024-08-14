CashApp customers can submit a $2,500 claim as part of $15 million settlement

Cash App users might be able to submit a $2,500 claim online as part of a multi-million dollar class-action settlement for multiple security and data breaches.

The suit comes after a former Cash App employee accessed private account information in 2022 and downloaded user reports without permission. The class-action also notes that another breach took place in 2023 where a user, without permission, accessed Cash App accounts using phone numbers.

Anyone who has used the app in the last six years and have had their personal data accessed might be eligible to a payout of up to $2,500.

Cash App and Block deny any wrongdoing but decided to settle the litigation and pay a total of $15 million.

"To resolve this matter without the expense, delay, and uncertainties of litigation, the parties reached a settlement," The District Court for the Northern District of California wrote on a website with FAQs about the settlement. "The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Block or Cash App Investing and does not imply that there has been, or would be, any finding that Block or Cash App Investing violated the law.