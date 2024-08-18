World

World

JK Rowling named in cyber harassment complaint by Olympic boxer over gender statements

Attacks by people targeted in the suit, including Rowling and Elon Musk, 'hurt me a lot; I cannot describe how scared I was,' boxer Imane Kelif has said.

By Nina Joudeh
JK Rowling
JK Rowling has gone uncharacteristically mum after Olympic gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif filed a complaint against cyberbullies. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

JK Rowling has gone quiet following a legal complaint filed in France by Olympic gold medalist boxer Imane Khelif for alleged cyber harassment over statements about her gender.

Khelif filed the complaint with a special the public prosecutor's office in Paris after false statements were spread online following the Algerian boxer's win against Italy's Angela Carini in her first fight of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Rowling and tech mogul Elon Musk are among those named in the complaint, and Donald Trump will be part of the investigation, Khelif's attorney told Variety.

The complaint has been filed against an anonymous "X" (not Musk's company), representing anyone found guilty of cyber bullying Khelif.

Rowling has repeatedly faced backlash over attacks on the transgender community, and publicly slammed Khelif's inclusion in the Olympics, referring to the female boxer as a "man."

Khelif was born a biological woman and has competed as a woman her entire life, according to Olympics officials.

She failed a single suspect gender eligibility test last year administered by the International Boxing Association, an organization that has been banned by the International Olympic Committee.

After Khelif's first match, Rowling posted scenes of the fight on X and commented: "Watch this, then explain why you're OK with a man beating a woman in public for your entertainment."

She added: "This isn't sport. From the bullying cheat in red all the way up to the organizers who allowed this to happen, this is men reveling in their power over women."

Carini forfeited the match 46 seconds into the fight and later told reporters that she had "never felt a punch like this."

But Carini later apologized to Khelif.

"I want to apologize to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke," she said. "I don't have anything against Khelif. Actually, if I were to meet her again I would embrace her."

Yet Rowling kept up her attacks, calling the IOC a "disgrace."

She also posted a photo of Khelif after the match, calling the look on her face the "smirk of a male who knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment, enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head, and whose life's ambition he's just shattered."

But Rowling has gone silent about the match since two days before Khelif filed her complaint on August 9.

The complaint alleges "aggravated cyber-harassment," the Associated Press reported.

Khelif complained in a translated video that comments from politicians, athletes, stars, and artists "hurt me a lot; I cannot describe how scared I was."

She added: "This is a big shame for my family, for the honor of my family, for the honor of Algeria, for the women of Algeria, and especially the Arab world. The whole world knows I am a Muslim girl."

France set a precedent this year with convictions in the largest cyberbullying case ever that resulted in 28 people being jailed for up to 18 months.

French authorities launched an investigation into Khelif's complaint on August 13. It's unclear how long the probe will take.

Tags
Olympics, Boxing, Gender, France, Lawsuit
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics