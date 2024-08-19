Woman jumps out of window to escape after being held, abused for 10 days in London

A woman jumped from the window of a London apartment to escape a man who raped and beat her during 10 days of captivity, police revealed Monday.

The sexual and physical violence inflicted by Nam Nguyen, 27, left the woman with a fractured spine and "extensive injuries" to her face and body, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.

The horrific ordeal took place in London's Tulse Hill neighborhood in September 2023 and came to light after the woman made her daring getaway and ran to a nearby retirement home.

She then detailed the vicious attacks to investigators who identified Nguyen as the suspect and arrested him near the apartment a short time later, police said.

"This is some of the worst offending our detectives have ever seen and I do not underestimate the impact having to speak at length about this has had on the victim," Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to support her in any way we can."

Nguyen also took control of the woman's finances and records of those transactions — along with forensic evidence and surveillance camera recordings — helped convict him, police said.

Nguyen, who had no fixed address, was found guilty in March of offenses including rape, sexual assault and grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.

He was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison, with a four-year extended sentence, and will have to serve two-thirds before he can apply for parole, police said.

British law places extreme limits on the amount of information about criminal cases that can be made public before they're concluded.

If you or someone you know has suffered sexual violence and needs help, please call 1-800-656-4673 in the U.S.