1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

Police found several victims with gunshot wounds after the shooting on Sunday

By Nina Joudeh
One person was killed and several others were injured after multiple shooters opened fire on a gathering in east Baltimore Sunday night. Baltimore Police/X

A get-together in Baltimore turned deadly when multiple shooters opened fire, killing one and injuring seven on Sunday night.

The mass shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on the 1300 block of Spring Street, said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Police found several victims with gunshot wounds. They were immediately transported to hospitals.

More victims got themselves to hospitals throughout the evening to seek treatment.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Tonight, Baltimore is grappling with the impacts of another mass shooting that has taken the life of one Baltimorean and irreparably changed several others," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "To those who know who was involved - even if they are your loved ones - I implore you to do the right thing and urge them to take accountability."

The victims ranged in age from 22 to 46. Their conditions ranged from critical to stable.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and residents and searched the "expansive" scene for video and ballistic evidence, reported CNN.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting in the investigation, according to Worley.

"These tragic acts of violence - which are still too common in our city - are only possible because of the continued ease of access to guns on our streets," Mayor Scott said.

"We cannot acknowledge this tragedy without acknowledging the role that the proliferation of guns plays in endangering our communities."

