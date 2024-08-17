Politics

U.S. Politics

Consumer sentiment rises in August for the first time in 5 months

The rate was driven by Kamala Harris' entry into the race and consumers' optimistic financial expectations

By Mark Moore
Consumer sentiment Consumer sentiment
Consumer sentiment rose for the first time in five months in early August, as Vice President Kamala Harris' entry into the 2024 presidential election has upended the race against former President Donald Trump. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)/HNGN

U.S. consumer sentiment climbed in early August for the first time in five months, buoyed by Vice President Kamala Harris' sudden entrance into the 2024 presidential race, and Americans' positive feelings about their personal finances amid stabilizing inflation rates, according to Bloomberg News.

The rate rose to 67.8 from 66.4 in July, according to the preliminary August reading from the University of Michigan, Bloomberge reported.

"Consumer expectations are subject to change as the presidential campaign comes into greater focus, even as consumers expect that inflation — still their top concern — will continue stabilizing," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement.

The survey showed that consumers expect prices to continue to climb at an annual rate of 2.9% over the next year, unchanged from last month, and predict costs will rise 3% over the next five years, Bloomberg reported.

"With election developments dominating headlines this month, sentiment for Democrats climbed 6% in the wake of Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee for president," the survey said.

"For Republicans, sentiment moved in the opposite direction, falling 5% this month," it said, adding that independents fell in the middle, rising 3%.

The survey also showed that 41% of consumers see Harris as the candidate better suited to handle the economy, compared to the 38% who selected Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The former president had held a 5-point advantage over President Joe Biden on the economy between May and June.

Biden dropped out of the presidential race last month and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Since then, she has erased much of the advantage Trump had in the polls, has attracted enthusiastic and large crowds to her campaign rallies and leads Trump in fundraising.

Read more
Tags
Economy, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Consumers
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics