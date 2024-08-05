U.S.

Republicans dub drastic stock market downturn 'Kamala crash'

Donald Trump blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the market downturn

Harris/Trump poll
Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in surveys in three battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Brandon Bell, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans were quick to blame Monday's tumbling stock market on Vice President Kamala Harris, with the phrase "Kamala Crash" circulating widely across social media.

Several major brokerages, including Fidelity and Charles Schwab, were down for thousands of users on Monday as recession fears fueled trading, according to Reuters.

According to the Daily Mail, Schwab alone was down for more than 15,000 users. The majority of users reported having trouble logging into their accounts or accessing their financial information. Naturally, this added to panic and confusion across all social media platforms.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump labeled the issue as the "Kamala Crash" which placed the majority of the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Of course there is a massive market downturn," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

It didn't take long for other Republicans to follow in his footsteps, causing #KamalaCrash to be the number one trending topic on X, right after #Bidenomics and Gene Sperling. Here's what a few of them had to say:


