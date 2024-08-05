Republicans dub drastic stock market downturn 'Kamala crash'

Republicans were quick to blame Monday's tumbling stock market on Vice President Kamala Harris, with the phrase "Kamala Crash" circulating widely across social media.

Several major brokerages, including Fidelity and Charles Schwab, were down for thousands of users on Monday as recession fears fueled trading, according to Reuters.

According to the Daily Mail, Schwab alone was down for more than 15,000 users. The majority of users reported having trouble logging into their accounts or accessing their financial information. Naturally, this added to panic and confusion across all social media platforms.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump labeled the issue as the "Kamala Crash" which placed the majority of the blame on Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Of course there is a massive market downturn," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

It didn't take long for other Republicans to follow in his footsteps, causing #KamalaCrash to be the number one trending topic on X, right after #Bidenomics and Gene Sperling. Here's what a few of them had to say:





During the 2020 debates, President Trump said ‘the stock market will crash' if Biden-Harris are elected.



Today, the Dow has dropped by 1,000+ points.



Trump has been proven right once again! #KamalaCrash pic.twitter.com/7sAz11E9yB — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) August 5, 2024

Since @KamalaHarris loves Venn Diagrams to help her understand policy, here's one that she'll understand.



The dense numbnuts at @KamalaHQ should spend some time studying this.#KamalaCrash pic.twitter.com/6JPaCNCyz0 — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) August 5, 2024

Last week Bloomberg reported that Kamala Harris is now in charge of setting the policy agenda for the White House & the Democrat Party.



This crash is on Kamala.#KamalaCrash — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) August 5, 2024

It would be an utter shame if we accidentally got Kamala Crash to trend.



KAMALA CRASH — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 5, 2024

Meltdown! Bid day for Kamala Harris and Bidenomics!



“Never been down a thousand points ever. Not even intraday on the NASDAQ,” Fox News reported on Monday. #KamalaCrash #BlackMonday #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/pOV6DtxEJn — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) August 5, 2024