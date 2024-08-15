U.S.

Female Secret Service agent left Trump event to breastfeed, report claims

The agent in charge found the woman in a room set aside for 'official' Secret Service work

By Mark Moore
Breastfeeding agent
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. A female Secret Service agent left her post at the event without permission to breastfeed her child, according to a report. PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images

A female Secret Service agent left her post without permission to breastfeed her child five minutes before Donald Trump's campaign appearance Wednesday in North Carolina, according to a RealClearPolitics reporter.

The agent in charge of security for the entire event doing a final sweep of the location discovered the woman breastfeeding her child in a room set aside for "official" Secret Service work in the event of an emergency, the report said.

The woman, who was out of the Atlanta Field Office, was in the room with two other family members, the report said.

It said that the woman, who was not identified, did not have permission to be in the room.

She and her family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by unauthorized event staff into the room.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident did not affect the event and is under review.

"All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards," Guglielmi told the publication. "While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."

The incident comes about a month after the former president narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

