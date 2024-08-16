Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

New York man livestreamed sexual abuse of 2-year-old

The recorded abuse was widely circulated online and turned up in at least 26 separate investigations conducted by law enforcement

By Tristan Balagtas
Social Media Influencer Sentenced to Prison After Claiming Latino Couple Tried To Kidnap Her Children in 2020
Skyler Keleher, 23, of St. Lawrence County, New York, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to federal prosecutors. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A New York man convicted of livestreaming the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old will spend the next 30 years in prison.

Skyler Keleher, 23, of St. Lawrence County, New York, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to federal prosecutors.

Keleher, who was first identified by authorities in 2022, admitted he sexually abused a 2-year-old victim in 2017 and livestreamed the incident via Facebook Messenger and Facebook Live.

The recorded abuse was widely circulated online and turned up in at least 26 separate investigations conducted by law enforcement, prosecutors announced of Keleher's sentencing Thursday.

After serving his time in prison, Keleher will be on lifetime supervised release and required to register as a sex offender.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov

Tags
Child Sexual Abuse, New York state, Guilty Plea, Sex offender
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics