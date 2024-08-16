New York man livestreamed sexual abuse of 2-year-old

A New York man convicted of livestreaming the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old will spend the next 30 years in prison.

Skyler Keleher, 23, of St. Lawrence County, New York, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to federal prosecutors.

Keleher, who was first identified by authorities in 2022, admitted he sexually abused a 2-year-old victim in 2017 and livestreamed the incident via Facebook Messenger and Facebook Live.

The recorded abuse was widely circulated online and turned up in at least 26 separate investigations conducted by law enforcement, prosecutors announced of Keleher's sentencing Thursday.

After serving his time in prison, Keleher will be on lifetime supervised release and required to register as a sex offender.

