Black Kentucky student takes high road after slur-filled assault: 'I forgive her'

Despite enduring a vicious, slur-filled assault in 2022, which was caught on camera, a Black Kentucky student chose grace over retaliation, simply declaring, "I forgive her".

Kylah Spring was a University of Kentucky student employee who Sophia Rosing, also a student, assaulted when she was unable to enter a dorm without a student ID while intoxicated.

Rosing pleaded guilty in Fayette County Circuit Court to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of alcohol intoxication.

Spring was given the opportunity to speak to Rosing during mediation and took the high road following the slur-filled assault when she told LEX18, "I forgive her."

Fred Peters, Rosing's attorney, said that Rosing has since quit drinking and learned how hurtful words can be.

"She's extremely remorseful," Peters said.

"She read a very heartfelt apology to Kylah during our mediation."

However, Smith revealed that she does not believe Rosing is remorseful after attending the hearing.

"I feel that a person who is remorseful takes actions that are moving towards proving they are remorseful," Spring said.

"Not just words."

Spring also stated in open court that Rosing did not mention the racial slurs she used against her.

"I think her admitting at least a piece of what she's done-admitting the things she said and being able to own up to them-I think it's going to follow behind," Spring said.

"Seeing yourself act in that light is not an easy thing to see, I imagine, so I guess there's still a bit of maturing and unpacking she needs to do with that. So I'll give her the space to do that."

Rosing was also accused of assaulting an officer during the incident.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 12 months total for the charges, along with 100 hours of community service and a mandatory public service announcement for the university about the dangers of drinking.

"I forgive her more so for myself," Spring told the news outlet.

"I was raised not to hold grudges; I was raised that we give people forgiveness because God forgave us. It's a hard thing for me to come to terms with, but in the end, I want to live a life where people can say I was a kind and forgiving person."

Spring has since founded an organization called The Spirit & Grace Project, aimed at creating opportunities, resources, and support for Black women in predominately white collegiate institutions.

"I saw there was a lack of support there with what I went through, and I want to be able to give others the support that I don't think I was able to have," she explained.

Rosing is scheduled for sentencing on October 17, 2024.