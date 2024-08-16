14-year-old collapses and dies during football practice in Alabama

Loved ones have identified the 14-year-old boy who collapsed and died during high school football practice in New Brockton, Alabama, earlier this week.

Regina Johnson-Adams said her son, Semaj Wilkins, died doing what he loved.

"He said, 'No, I want to go out for football. Mama, I can hit 'em, I can hit 'em'... He just had a love for sports, period," she recalled to WDHN-TV.

Tuesday afternoon, the New Brockton High School freshman experienced a medical emergency while practicing outside in temperatures in the high 90s, and collapsed on the field, according to the Coffee County School System, WSFA-TV and USA TODAY confirmed.

Johnson-Adams said she received a phone call letting her know what happened.

"I panicked. I grabbed everything I could think of and ran out... and I got to that field, and she explained, according to WDHN.

Semaj was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death remains under investigation, according to the coroner.

"At this time, I know that my son was healthy," said Johnson-Adams. "It was probably something that we missed. You never know because we do have underlying health problems in our family."

New Brockton High School will hold a vigil honoring Semaj on its football field Friday evening.

A GoFundMe launched to help offset funeral costs stated the loss of Semaj has "affected many people... but most devastated are his immediate family."