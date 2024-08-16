U.S.

U.S.

14-year-old collapses and dies during football practice in Alabama

'I was devastated because they wouldn't let me get to my baby,' Johnson-Adams explained

By Tristan Balagtas
Semaj Wilkins
Semaj Wilkins died Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency during high school football practice. GoFundMe

Loved ones have identified the 14-year-old boy who collapsed and died during high school football practice in New Brockton, Alabama, earlier this week.

Regina Johnson-Adams said her son, Semaj Wilkins, died doing what he loved.

"He said, 'No, I want to go out for football. Mama, I can hit 'em, I can hit 'em'... He just had a love for sports, period," she recalled to WDHN-TV.

Tuesday afternoon, the New Brockton High School freshman experienced a medical emergency while practicing outside in temperatures in the high 90s, and collapsed on the field, according to the Coffee County School System, WSFA-TV and USA TODAY confirmed.

Johnson-Adams said she received a phone call letting her know what happened.

"I panicked. I grabbed everything I could think of and ran out... and I got to that field, and she explained, according to WDHN.

Semaj was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death remains under investigation, according to the coroner.

"At this time, I know that my son was healthy," said Johnson-Adams. "It was probably something that we missed. You never know because we do have underlying health problems in our family."

New Brockton High School will hold a vigil honoring Semaj on its football field Friday evening.

A GoFundMe launched to help offset funeral costs stated the loss of Semaj has "affected many people... but most devastated are his immediate family."

Read more
Tags
Death, Alabama, High school football, Medical emergency
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics