AI-fueled 'Friend' necklace creator says it's 'like God'

The owner of the AI company "Friend" which sells the like-wise named necklace, that is powered by Artificial Intelligence, has compared the wearable pendant to "God".

"I think the closest relationship that I would describe talking to an AI like this to is, honestly, like God," said Avi Schiffman, the 21-year-old who created the tech firm, exclaimed in an interview with Fortune.

"You could argue it's real, you could argue it's fake," the Harvard dropout said of the "Friend" necklace, which supposedly provides, as the name implies, friendship to its wearer.

"The models very soon will become genuinely sentient," he added.

A trailer for the product was released late July and was met with 'near universal' scorn online.

"What type of dystopian hellhole is this?" one user posted.

"I can't believe it's not satire!" another user exclaimed, doubtlessly voicing the thoughts of many who saw the trailer.

"Why is my chatgpt powered necklace telling me to reach for the officer's handgun?" another commenter darkly joked.

"What episode of Black Mirror is this?" another inquires, referencing the popular Netflix series that often relies on tech-flavored dystopian narratives.

The company is currently accepting pre-orders for $99 a unit.