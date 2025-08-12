Headlines

Analysts Warn U.S. Could Conduct Military Strikes Against Cartels Without Mexico's Consent

"A lack of permission never stopped the U.S. from carrying out drone strikes in the Middle East," two analysts from Politico noted

By
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump

Two analysts are warning that President Donald Trump could order military strikes on Mexican soil even without the authorization of counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum, noting that a "lack of permission never stopped the U.S. from carrying out drone strikes in the Middle East."

In an article published on Politico, Eric Bazail-Eimil and Jack Detsch also noted that U.S. authorities didn't tell Mexican counterparts about the arrests of drug lords Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez until they were in custody.

The analysts added that the Trump administration has "considerable leverage" over Mexico, which could lead the Claudia Sheinbaum administration to "rethink her current opposition," including tariffs or other economic reprisals, which could be "more politically damaging" for the president than U.S. strikes.

However, complications for the strike wouldn't lie on Mexico's opposition to them, but rather a lack of intelligence and logistical support. Moreover, the fallout could severely harm bilateral relations, the attack ending up doing more harm than good.

Trump officials have hinted at escalating attacks against cartels, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claiming that forces are "observing" criminal organizations.

Speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Hegseth said fighting criminal organizations is a priority for the Trump administration. "We are observing them. We know a bit more about them than what they think. We've spent a long time watching them," he added.

Hegseth went on to say that cartels will be targeted based on Trump's orders, but avoided confirming whether sending troops into Mexico is under consideration.

"I can't reveal anything, but that's not what I'm saying," the official claimed when asked directly about a military incursion or a drone attack." "We're not standing with our arms crossed about this anymore."

Sheinbaum has publicly rejected the presence of U.S. troops in the country, saying last week that the possibility was "absolutely ruled out because we have made it clear in every call that such action is neither allowed nor part of any agreement."

Sheinbaum added that had been informed about Trump's executive order, but emphasized that "it had nothing to do with the participation of any military forces in Mexico." She went on to emphasize that any U.S. agencies currently operating in Mexico are under tight restrictions. "I believe we're the country with the most regulation for foreign agents, whether they're from the United States or elsewhere," she said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Mexico, United States

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Some residents of the Ukrainian town of Dobropillia have been evacuated away amid Russian advances on the nearby front line

Ukraine Says Fighting 'Difficult' After Reports Of Russia's Rapid Gains

vladimir putin with parents
New Book Reveals Horrifying Reason Putin's Father Married His Mum – And Why She Has a Glass Eye
Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Donald Trump
Analysts Warn U.S. Could Conduct Military Strikes Against Cartels Without Mexico's Consent
Gov. Newsom Suggests Retaliation if GOP Redistricts Texas in Special Session: 'Two Can Play That Game'
Gavin Newsom Urges Trump And Republicans To Drop Redistricting Push: 'Risking The Destabilization Of Our Democracy'
Trump vs Newsom_06092025_1
California Governor Gavin Newsom & Political Figures Blast Trump's National Guard Plan in Washington D.C.: 'This is What Dictators Do'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice