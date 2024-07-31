Tech

Internet Ruthlessly Mocks ‘Dystopian’ Ad for New Wearable AI ‘Friend’

'What episode of Black Mirror is this?'

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
AI-fueled 'Friend' necklace creator says it's 'like God'
"Why is my chatgpt powered necklace telling me to reach for the officer's handgun?" Friend

A new AI company that spent $1.8 million on the domain name alone has released a trailer for it's newest product, and internet users have described it as "universally hated" and "dystopian".

"This pre-seed AI startup spent $1.8m to buy the https://friend.com domain," one user on X explained.

A trailer was released Tuesday by the AI company Friend, which advertises a wearable pendant fueled by artificial intelligence that, with a click of the button, ostensibly provides companionship to its wearer.

The comments section on Youtube shows near-unanimous hatred.

"What type of dystopian hellhole is this?" one user posted.

"I can't believe it's not satire!" another user exclaimed, doubtlessly voicing the thoughts of many who saw the trailer.

"Why is my chatgpt powered necklace telling me to reach for the officer's handgun?" another commenter darkly joked.

"What episode of Black Mirror is this?" another inquires, referencing the popular Netflix series that often relies on tech-flavored dystopian narratives.

"The only good thing about this is how universally hated it is in the comments," one viewer of the trailer aptly states.

For those that dare, the company is currently accepting pre-orders for $99 a unit.

