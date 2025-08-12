A small plane crash at Kalispell City Airport resulted in a large fire but no serious injuries. The incident involved a single-engine aircraft that collided with a parked plane during landing, prompting a swift emergency response. Remarkably, all four onboard the crashing plane managed to walk away relatively unscathed.

At approximately 2.00pm, a Socata TBM 700 turboprop attempting to land at Kalispell City Airport struck an unoccupied aircraft on the ground. The turboprop was owned by Meter Sky LLC, based in Pullman, Washington, and was built in 2011. Witnesses reported that the plane approached from the south, bounced upon touchdown, and then slid into another aircraft parked on the taxiway. The collision ignited a significant fire that spread into nearby grassland before firefighters could contain it. The intense flames and thick smoke created a chaotic scene that drew immediate attention from bystanders and emergency responders alike.

The pilot and three passengers aboard the plane that crashed escaped without serious injuries. Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen confirmed that all four individuals were able to evacuate the aircraft independently, and received treatment at the scene for minor injuries but were later released. No one was on the stationary aircraft involved, and the incident resulted in the total loss of both planes.

Emergency Response and Firefighting Efforts

The fire prompted a large-scale response from local fire crews, including teams from Evergreen, Smith Valley, and Whitefish. Firefighters arrived quickly, working together to douse the flames with foam and prevent the fire from spreading further into the grassland and surrounding areas. Footage from witnesses shows the taxiway engulfed in thick black smoke, with flames surrounding the aircraft and challenging visibility for responders. The coordinated efforts of the emergency teams played a vital role in preventing the fire from causing additional damage to nearby structures and natural habitat.

By 4.30pm, emergency crews had successfully extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene. The grassland affected by the fire was also treated to prevent further spread, and investigations into the cause of the collision are currently underway. The incident was classified as a notable event given the fire's size but was marked by the absence of serious injuries or fatalities.

Context and Similar Incidents in General Aviation

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti noted that crashes involving planes hitting parked aircraft are not uncommon. Such incidents happen a few times each year within the general aviation sector, often resulting in damage to aircraft but rarely causing serious harm to those onboard. In this case, quick action by the pilot, passengers, and emergency services played a crucial role in averting tragedy and minimizing damage.

The Montana plane crash at Kalispell City Airport is being viewed as a rare incident with a fortunate outcome. No one was seriously injured or killed, despite the extensive fire and wreckage. The swift response by firefighters and the successful evacuation of the pilot and passengers shows the importance of safety measures and emergency readiness in aviation. Moving forward, authorities will likely review safety procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure continued safety at local airports.

