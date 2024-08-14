Wyoming reporter's use of AI for fake quotes unravels over 'Larry the Cable Guy' story

A Wyoming reporter's use of artificial intelligence for fake quotes came to light and unraveled over their "Larry the Cable Guy" story.

Initially, it was quotes written by Aaron Pelczar from Wyoming's governor and a local prosecutor that seemed slightly off to Powell Tribune reporter CJ Baker.

Phrases in other articles he said struck him as almost robotic-sounding.

But the telltale sign that a reporter from a competing news outlet was using generative artificial intelligence to help write his stories came in a June 26 article about the comedian Larry the Cable Guy being chosen as the grand marshal of the Cody Stampede Parade.

"The 2024 Cody Stampede Parade promises to be an unforgettable celebration of American independence, led by one of comedy's most beloved figures," the Cody Enterprise reported.

"This structure ensures that the most critical information is presented first, making it easier for readers to grasp the main points quickly," the article continued, clearly revealing copy written by Artifical Intelligence.

After further investigation, Baker, who has been a reporter for more than 15 years, met with Pelczar, 40, who was new to journalism and who Baker says admitted that he had used AI in his stories before he resigned from the Enterprise.

The publisher and editor at the Enterprise have since apologized and pledged to take steps to guarantee this type of slip-up never happens again.

In an editorial published Monday, Enterprise Editor Chris Bacon said he "failed to catch" the AI copy and false quotes.

"It matters not that the false quotes were the apparent error of a hurried rookie reporter who trusted AI. It was my job," Bacon wrote.

He apologized that "AI was allowed to put words that were never spoken into stories."

In his breaking story on Pelczar's use of AI in articles, Baker stated that he had an uncomfortable but cordial meeting with both Pelczar and Bacon.

Pelczar told the seasoned reporter, "Obviously, I've never intentionally tried to misquote anybody," and promised to "correct them and issue apologies to say they are misstatements."

Baker also noted that Pelczar insisted his mistakes shouldn't reflect on his Cody Enterprise editors.

A full review was soon launched by Enterprise of all the stories Pelczar had written for the paper in the two months he had worked there.

Seven stories were found to include AI-generated quotes from six people.

"They're very believable quotes," revealed Bacon, adding that the people he spoke to during his review of Pelczar's articles said the quotes sounded like something they'd say, but that they never actually talked to Pelczar.

Baker, who regularly reads the Enterprise because it's a competitor, told The Associated Press that a combination of phrases and quotes in Pelczar's stories aroused his suspicions.

The Enterprise didn't have an AI policy; however, Bacon plans to implement one by the end of the week.

"This will be a pre-employment topic of discussion," he said.