Trump has repeatedly called Harris a 'b—ch' in private: Report

The former president is unmoored by Harris' surging campaign, the New York Times reported

By Mark Moore
Donald Trump has repeatedly called Vice President Kamala Harris a "b--tch" in private. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has repeatedly called Vice President Kamala Harris a "b--ch" in private conversations as the former president seethes over the shift in the race during the past few weeks with the entrance of his new Democratic foe, the New York Times is reporting.

Trump, 78, has told supporters that he is "angry," and blames Democrats for scheming to bankrupt him and then kill him, friends told the Times, according to an article Saturday.

Described as being in a "foul mood" by the newspaper, the Republican presidential nominee has referred to Harris as "nasty" in an interview on "Fox & Friends," and "b--tch" repeatedly in private.

Trump's campaign denied the report.

"That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it's not how the campaign would characterize her," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told the Times.

The report said Trump had grown comfortable campaigning against President Joe Biden, and was riding high after the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

But then Biden, 81, upset the apple cart, exited the campaign July 21 and endorsed Harris as president.

Trump claimed Friday night at a rally in Montana that Biden was forced out of office and might try to make a comeback.

"And now he's seeing what the competition is. I hear he's going to make a comeback at the Democrat convention," Trump said. "He's going to walk into the room, and he's going to say, I want my presidency back. I want another chance to debate Trump. I want another chance."

