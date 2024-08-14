World

American arrested after allegedly attacking police officer in Moscow hotel

'Individual became abusive after being asked to present his documents at an upscale hotel'

By Nina Joudeh
Moscow, Russia
A US citizen was arrested in Russia for allegedly attacking a police officer. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An American is facing criminal assault charges after being arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in a Moscow hotel.

Russia's Investigative Committee stated that the individual reportedly became abusive after being asked to present his documents at an upscale hotel on Monday evening.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday and could be looking at up to five years in prison for using violence against a government official, according to the Associated Press.

Several Americans are serving sentences in Russia.

Earlier this month, the largest Russia-West prisoner exchange was facilitated when Russia released Wall Street Journal reporter van Gershkovich and American corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom were imprisoned on espionage convictions.

Russia also freed US-Russian dual national Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe journalist sentenced to 6 1/2 years for spreading "false information" about the Russian military.

