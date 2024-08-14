Top GOP pollster Frank Luntz warns Trump needs to 'wake the hell up'

Donald Trump continues to fixate on things that don't matter to voters, like crowd sizes, instead of policy issues that should win the election for him, Frank Luntz, a pollster who has a long track record of advising Republican campaigns.

In an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday morning Luntz repeated a line that Trump is committing "political suicide" because of his lack of discipline.

Luntz says rich Republican donors are worried bout the former president's performance and says they are asking him to "stand and yell" about the problems.

He says Trump needs to "wake the hell up" and refine his message to focus on issues that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris is weak on and sway a shrinking number of undecided voters.

Luntz said that Trump has already lost the young female vote.

He also said Trump is threatening to loss gains he has made among union voters by comments like he made during a live chat with X owner Elon Musk on Monday evening.

The pair voiced support for firing workers who go on strike. The United Automobile Workers union filed charges with labor regulators the following day with threatening workers.

Federal regulations make it illegal to fire a worker simply for striking.

Luntz says Trump should concentrate talking about things that people are struggling to afford, like housing, insurance and food.

He has warned that Trump is "single-handedly destroying his chance for re-election".

Luntz added, "This is the weakest Democratic nominee in terms of record in a long time, but Trump's insistence on making the attacks personal and vicious is blunting their impact and, in fact, backfiring on him."