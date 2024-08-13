Trump campaign headquarters in suburban DC burglarized

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, that occurred on August 11.

The office, located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is reportedly being leased by the Trump campaign and also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Authorities were notified of the burglary at roughly 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

While the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office has video surveillance of the suspect, who is described as a white adult male, wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack when he entered the premises.

"It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into," said Sheriff Mike Chapman.

"We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind."