13 Puppies Burned to Death in Kentucky: 'Despicable Act'

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a litter of puppies were "intentionally burned" in Kentucky.

Someone in Lexington found a litter of 13 puppies at an intersection near Todds Road and North Cleveland Road on May 29.

Seven of the puppies, estimated to be just eight days old, had died from the "horrendouse torture." The remaining puppies were rushed to a veterinarian, but they were too badly burned to survive.

According to law enforcement, the puppies died as a result of "intentional burning," the Humane Society said.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control cruelty investigator Lt. Jai Hamilton "plans to file 13 counts of animal cruelty in the first degree, all felonies, against the individual(s) responsible for this shocking act of torture," the Humane Society said.

The organization is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Hamilton at jhamilton@lfacc.org.

“It is heartbreaking to even imagine what horrendous torture these puppies went through at only 8 days old,” Todd Blevins, Kentucky state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement. “There is no excuse for this kind of cruelty. We hope our reward helps find the perpetrator of this despicable act.”

