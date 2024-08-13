Man gets on planes twice without a ticket at Munich airport

A 39-year-old Norwegian man was somehow able to board planes twice without a valid ticket at Munich Airport earlier this month.

He first bypassed security without a boarding pass on August 4 when attempting to catch a plane to Hamburg; however, airline officials were able to catch him before departure and surrender him over to police.

Just one day later, the 39-year-old successfully traveled to Sweden on a flight that was not fully booked, according to The German Press Agency.

He was ultimately discovered and apprehended by Swedish police following a tip from airport staff.

Authorities are investigating the Norwegian national for trespassing and fare evasion, but noted that he seemingly posed no threat to others.

They are currently working to determine how he managed to pass through security without a ticket twice in Munich.