Trendy no sleep, no entertainment 'raw dogging' on flights hits turbulence

A new travel trend, known as "raw-dogging," has hit the social media universe, and is now triggering turbulence.

"Raw-dogging" is when some passengers spend long hours in mid-air just staring straight ahead. That means no sleep, no books and no in-flight entertainment, including any movies and music.

Word among raw-doggers is that the longer you do it, the tougher you've proven yourself to be, according to the BBC.

Damien Bailey, 34, from Miami, posted on Instagram that he had just achieved his "personal best" — -a more than 13-hour flight between Shanghai and Dallas without any activity whatsoever.

"It's quite tough, honestly," Bailey told the BBC.

"Just raw-dogged it, a 15-hour flight to Melbourne," bragged Australian music producer Torren Foot on TikTok.

"No music, no movies, just a flight map," read Foot's post.

Some even avoid eating or drinking, while a few say they won't get up at al — not even to use the bathroom.

Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland also joined the new challenge recently, posting that he cruised through a seven-hour flight with "no phone, no sleep, no water, no food," and had found it "easy."

But several medical experts are warning of the significant health risks of taking long flights without food, water, or moving around.

"They're idiots," said Dr. Gill Jenkins, a general practitioner who also works as a medical escort in air ambulance work.

Social media critics also had thoughts.

"Sounds like self-inflicted torture with literally no incentive," wrote one person. "Give me my in-flight wi-fi, my sleep mask, and let's throw in some snacks."

"Big mistake," said a TikTok user named Brenda, who attempted the challenge. "Pretty sure the only thing that took off was my sanity."

Note "to self: I won't be doing that again. Definitely an overrated experience. Not at all enlightening as people make out."