Man caught speeding at 118 mph in Toyota Camry in Connecticut

A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a state trooper caught him allegedly driving a family-friendly Toyota Camry at 118 mph.

Rahnda Charles, 29, was heading eastbound on Interstate-84 when the trooper spotted the Camry "traveling at a high rate of speed" near exit 66 in Vernon, about 15 miles northeast of Hartford, state police said Tuesday.

The trooper used a laser device to measure the car's speed at 118 mph in a 65 mph zone around 9:40 p.m. Monday, police said.

The trooper chased down the Camry, arrested Charles and drove him to a nearby barracks for processing.

Charles, of Mansfield, was released on $5,000 bond pending arraignment on Aug. 28 and the Camry was towed from the scene, police said.

The Camry is a midsize sedan that's been the bestselling car in the U.S. for the past 22 years, according to the Detroit Free Press, and the 2024 model was named the "Best Midsize Car for Families" by U.S. News & World Report.

It also boasts a top speed of 130 mph, according to dealer Toyota of Morristown, New Jersey.