Massachusetts woman caught driving 115 mph says she was just on way to visit friend

Amanda Dias-Reis was arrested on I-395 in Connecticut

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Amanda Dias-Reis
Police in Connecticut say Amanda Dias-Reis was driving at speeds up to 115 mph. Connecticut State Police

A Massachusetts woman who was in a real hurry to see her friend ended up in jail on reckless driving charges.

The Connecticut State Police say a trooper conducting speed enforcement on the southbound side of I-395 in Thompson on Saturday. He says a vehicle heading his way at a high rate of speed.

He used a laser unit to record her speed a 99 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper gave chase and caught up to the vehicle in a construction zone near exit 45 in Putnum.

Once out of the construction zone the trooper said the vehicle began to accelerate, reaching speeds up to 115 mph.

The trooper activated his lights and pulled the car over near exit 41 in Killingly.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Amanda Dias-Reis of Framingham, Mass.

When asked why she was driving so fast, Dias-Reis explained that she was heading to see a friend and offered no other explanation for her speed, police say.

Dias-Reis was subsequently arrested without incident and released on a $500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Aug. 20.

