Stephen Colbert audience laughed at him saying CNN is 'objective'

In a conversation with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," Colbert described CNN as having "objective" reporting, to which the crowd immediately laughed.
The two were discussing Joe Biden exiting the presidential race and the Republican National Convention when Colbert asked Collins about her thoughts on CNN as a network.
"I know you guys are objective over there," Colbert said as the audience started to laugh. "That you just report the news as it is."
"Was that supposed to be a laugh line?" Collins asked.
"It wasn't supposed to be but I guess it is," Colbert said.
Naturally, this started to circulate on X, making "Colbert" the number two trending topic. Many well-known celebrities and Republicans also joined in and threw shade at the network. Others questioned the network's credibility altogether, calling it a democratic super PAC.
Here are some of the more popular reactions circling X: