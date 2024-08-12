U.S.

Georgia man dies after jumping out of moving car

'I hope you will hear my voice as you pass over in peace and love,' his fiancé wrote

By Tristan Balagtas
A Georgia man died after jumping out of a moving car driven by his fiancé, said authorities.

The body of 37-year-old Daryl Thompson was recovered unconscious on the southbound shoulder of I-75 in Monroe County, Georgia, Aug. 3, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said, according to WMAZ-TV and The Monroe County/Macon Reporter.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. An exact cause of death was not disclosed.

Sheriff Brad Freeman said Thompson lunged out of the car as it traveled down the highway at 70 mph in the midst of a fight with his fiancé, the paper reported. The woman alleged it wasn't the first time Thompson leaped out of a moving vehicle.

Foul play is not suspected, authorities said, according to The Telegraph.

"The hardest goodbye I have ever had to say as your life support was removed. I hope you will hear my voice as you pass over in peace and love. You were my fiancé, best friend, love, partner, and father. The pain is immeasurable," his fiancé, identified only as Iman, wrote as part of a GoFundMe campaign description.

"He was one of a kind and there isn't another like him. I'm going to miss you so much Andrew and all the things we take for granted," she wrote.

According to the fundraiser, Thompson leaves behind a daughter named Emersyn.

He donated his organs before his family removed him from life support.

Death, Georgia, Organ donation, Car, Fiance
