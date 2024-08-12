WATCH: Earthquake shakes southern California

An earthquake, with a preliminary 4.4 magnitude, rattled Southern California on Monday afternoon, with tremors and concern reverberating throughout the region.

It was initially measured at a magnitude of 4.7 and it occurred around 12:20 p.m., approximately 2.5 miles south-southeast of Highland Park, near Chinatown, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake, which struck at a depth of 7.5 miles, was felt by numerous residents across the greater Los Angeles area, revealed the USGS "Felt Report," according to KTLA.

Margaret Stewart, spokewoman for the Los Angelese Fire Department, announced that the agency was going into "Earthquake Mode," reported the Desert Sun.

"Personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations conduct a strategic survey by land, air and sea of their districts, examining critical infrastructure and areas of local concern across our 470 square mile City of Los Angeles jurisdiction," she announced in a written statement.

"Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, LAFD Earthquake Mode will be complete. This process typically takes less than one hour."

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.