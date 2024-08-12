Man stabs elderly mom to death after she says he can't spend night, cops say

An Ohio man viciously stabbed his elderly parents, even dragging one of them back after they tried to escape the deadly attack, authorities claim.

Barbara Mortimer, 75, was pronounced dead in her home around 4 p.m. on Friday according to the Green Township Police Department.

Her husband, Thomas Mortimer, also 75, was transported to UC Hospital with serious injuries.

Cincinnati police located and arrested Kenneth Mortimer, 40, of Green Township a short time later.

Police say he stabbed his parents during an argument.

A criminal complaint seen by WNIX-TV claimed the mother told his son that he could not stay the night at their family home. She told the father to call for psychiatric services.

The son allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and approached his parents on the couch.

He then repeatedly stabbed his parents, according to the affidavit. When his mother tried to flee in panic, he allegedly dragged her back into the house and continued the vicious attack.

Mortimer faces murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault charges. He was being held on $2 million bail.