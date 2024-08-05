Ohio police hunt fugtive sex offender accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend twice in 2 months

A fugitive sex offender wanted in the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend allegedly abducted her again and is being sought by law enforcement officials who say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Quinntel Bagley, 38, was on the run for nearly two months before he allegedly snatched the unidentified woman from her home in Grove City, a Columbus suburb, for a second time last week.

The victim called the cops around 6 a.m. Friday and said Bagley kidnapped her and drove her to the west side of Columbus, where she managed to get away from him unharmed, police said in a statement posted on social media later that day.

Bagley also allegedly kidnapped the woman on June 13 and was arrested later that day after she was found at a Grove City gas station, local TV station WCMH reported at the time.

But Bagley allegedly escaped from custody after being taken to a hospital where he broke free from an officer's grasp while being escorted outside.

Police body camera video showed him running across a parking lot with his hands cuffed behind him.

Bagley allegedly broke into a nearby home and stole a car that police later found abandoned, according to WCMH.

Bagley served a 10-year prison sentence after plea bargaining to kidnapping and assault in 2012 and was on parole at the time of June 13 kidnapping, WCMH said.

His plea deal resulted in the dismissal of three rape charges and he's listed as a Tier II sex offender, WCMH said.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.