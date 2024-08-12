U.S.

U.S.

Ann Coulter says she'll still vote for Trump despite being 'awful person'

'...Trump is an awful awful person'

By Lissel Devetori @https://x.com/lisselthalia
The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media - Arrivals
Ann Coulter attends the The Hollywood Reporter's 9th Annual Most Powerful People In Media at The Pool on April 11, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR

On an appearance for C-SPAN's Washington Journal, columnist, author, and political commentator Ann Coulter, spoke to C-SPAN's Peter Slen and said she will vote for Trump even though he's an "awful awful person."

Slen started the interview asking Coulter who she's voting for and her response was "Donald Trump, because if he loses he will be running again in four years, and then he will have lost four successive elections for us."

Coulter is author of a pro-Trump book, titled "In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!," that was written in 2016 but said Sunday that Trump cannot be trusted because "he didn't keep any of his promises" during his presidency, therefore she does like his choice of VP pick JD Vance. She continued to say "Can't trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust JD Vance to care about the left behind people."

Coulter said she believes that his 2016 campaign was one of the greatest campaigns in world history, in part because it really changed the Republican party to one she preferred. She continued to say "I made it very clear that Trump is an awful awful person, and we are making an exception this one time because we need a wall on the border."

Read more
Tags
Donald Trump, Politics, News
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics