Ann Coulter says she'll still vote for Trump despite being 'awful person'

On an appearance for C-SPAN's Washington Journal, columnist, author, and political commentator Ann Coulter, spoke to C-SPAN's Peter Slen and said she will vote for Trump even though he's an "awful awful person."

Slen started the interview asking Coulter who she's voting for and her response was "Donald Trump, because if he loses he will be running again in four years, and then he will have lost four successive elections for us."

Coulter is author of a pro-Trump book, titled "In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!," that was written in 2016 but said Sunday that Trump cannot be trusted because "he didn't keep any of his promises" during his presidency, therefore she does like his choice of VP pick JD Vance. She continued to say "Can't trust Trump as far as I can throw him, but I do trust JD Vance to care about the left behind people."

Coulter said she believes that his 2016 campaign was one of the greatest campaigns in world history, in part because it really changed the Republican party to one she preferred. She continued to say "I made it very clear that Trump is an awful awful person, and we are making an exception this one time because we need a wall on the border."