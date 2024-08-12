Trump suing Justice Department for $100 million after Mar-a-Lago raid

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to sue the Department of Justice (DOJ) for $100 million because of a raid that took place on his Mar-a-Lago property in 2022.

Fox News obtained a memo from the former president claiming "tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump."

Daniel Epstein, Trump's attorney, filed the notice to sue, giving the Justice Department 180 days to respond and come to a resolution. If they fail to respond or come to an agreement, the case will move to federal court in the Southern District of Floriday.

"What President Trump is doing here is not just standing up for himself - he is standing up for all Americans who believe in the rule of law and believe that you should hold the government accountable when it wrongs you," Epstein told Fox Business' Lydia Hu.

Epstein argued the DOJ violated Florida law and that there was an "abuse of process" used against Trump. He also claimed that Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray had a "clear intent to engage in political persecution."

Epstein also argued that the DOJ's prosecution caused Trump to incur $15 million in "actual harm" and damages.

"For these harms to President Trump, the respondents must pay punitive damages of $100 million," Epstein wrote in his filing.

"You have clear evidence that the FBI failed to follow protocols, and the failure to follow protocols shows that there was an improper purpose," Epstein told Fox Business.