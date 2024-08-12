Trump edging toward 'dementia land' with 'bonkers' claim of fake Harris crowds: Lawmaker

Donald Trump's "bonkers" claim that Vice President Kamala Harris' huge campaign crowds have been created by artificial intelligence shows he's slipping into "dimentia land," charges California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu.

"I think the American people realize that Donald Trump is not suited for office in any way whatsoever," Lieu said in an interview on MSNBC Sunday night.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post Sunday that a huge crowd widely photographed and videotaped gathered around Air Force Two after Harris landed last week at the Detroit airport for a campaign event was somehow faked by AI.

"Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport?" Trump posted. "There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.'d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST! She had NOBODY waiting."

He claimed: "Same thing is happening with her fake 'crowds' at her speeches."

There is no evidence the images were manipulated, and the event was attended by countess witnesses and covered by journalists.

Lieu responded on MSNBC's that Trump is "really going bonkers off the edge into dementia land."

"He's now fantasizing that all these rallies are not real and that somehow, Air Force Two is not real and that the rally she had in Michigan was not real," he noted, adding he's "not fit for office."

Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have been packing in the crowds in their whirlwind campaign tour.

Nearly 20,000 people came to hear them speak at a rally near Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Trump, meanwhile, touted his far smaller crowd in Bozeman, Montana, at a venue with a maximum capacity of 8,400, with several reported empty seats.