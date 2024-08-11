U.S.

U.S.

Nancy Pelosi joining Kamala Harris for major San Francisco fundraiser

They're aiming to rake in $12 million

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is hoping to rake in millions at a San Francisco fundraiser. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Following a whirlwind tour of battleground states, Vice President Kamala Harris is attending a major San Francisco fundraiser Sunday with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to the Harris campaign.

The Democratic presidential candidate is hoping to appeal to Bay Area donors by leaning on her strong local connections and the support of Pelosi, who has represented the city for nearly 40 years.

Before she was vice president, Harris served as a California senator beginning in 2017. She was also San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general.

Some 700 people are expected at the San Francisco event, which is aiming to raise more than $12 million, a campaign official told Reuters. Tickets for the Harris Victory Fund event range from $3,300 to $50,000.

The funds will further bulk up the record $310 million raised by the Harris-Tim Walz campaign last month. Those funds included a hefty $36 million collected in the 24 hours following Harris' announcement of Minnesota Gov. Walz as her running mate, reported NBC News.

Pelosi played a crucial role in the Democrats' effort to persuade President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race. She endorsed Harris about 24 hours after Biden exited the campaign.

Harris and Walz have quickly drawn enthusiastic crowds and are climbing in polls.

Walz will not attend Sunday's fundraiser with Harris, according to a campaign official. He'll fly instead to his home state for the rest of the weekend, and then will join Harris on the East Coast.

