'Blue MAGA' surges on X After Kamala Harris confronts heckler mid-speech

This 2024 election cycle has been seeing a new set of Democrat voters and it's a movement dubbed as Blue MAGA. The hashtag #BlueMAGA has been trending and has been spreading on social media.

The term Blue MAGA was popular on the Internet after CNN's 2024 Presidential Debate where Biden and Trump debated as a sign and fandom and support of President Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris was at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday and halfway through her remarks, about a half a dozen protesters began to chant "Kamala, Kamala you can't hide! We won't vote for genocide."

Harris' response to the protesters was "You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," Harris said, aided by a crowd of several thousand attendees who chanted "Kamala" in an effort to drown out the protests.

Harris' response caused the Internet to criticize with a user on X saying "What's crazy is Blue MAGA thinks she ate. She really just lost the election by saying that. Proved she's an AIPAC tool."

What's crazy is that Blue MAGA thinks she ate.



She really just lost the election by saying that. Proved she's an AIPAC tool. https://t.co/zOX0OEfLAR — KENDRICK IS A ZIONIST PUPPET 🇳🇬☠️♠️ (@JohnnyACE562) August 8, 2024

Great leaders don't just speak, they listen.



It's clear she's not interested in hearing the voice of the people and is only interested in pleasing #BlueMAGA https://t.co/3hCXdHhKX3 — Demand More (@SocialismDad) August 8, 2024

Blue MAGA is going to think this is a winnable moment while the Democrats further disenfranchise/push away anyone under 30. https://t.co/Dr3sBzAA3V — B (they/them) (@normalishvegan) August 8, 2024

What does the term Blue MAGA actually mean?

According to Know Your Meme, the term "Blue MAGA "is the liberal, Democrat version of MAGA (aka 'Make America Great Again') the famous and infamous Trump slogan." The way the context differs is "MAGA" is a slightly derogatory term in that it compares Biden's strongest supporters to people who are crazy for Trump. The blindness of both supporter bases is touched on in that they both ignore their candidate's flaws to an intense degree and dismiss any controversy around them," according to Know Your Meme.