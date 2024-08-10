Ukrainian forces push toward Russian nuclear power plant on Day 5 of incursion

Ukrainian forces were reportedly pushing toward a Russian nuclear power plant Saturday, despite a plea for "maximum restraint" from the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Fierce fighting was taking place up to 12 miles inside Russia's Kursk region as swarms of drones and artillery fire supported Ukrainian units on Day 5 of their surprise, cross-border incursion, according to Reuters.

Russia's Defense Ministry — which on Thursday was accused of lying about conditions on the ground — confirmed intense battles around the towns of Loknya, Olgovka and Ivashkovskoye, and claimed its troops "continue to repel the attempted invasion."

Ukrainian forces may be trying to reach the Kursk nuclear power plant, which supplies a major portion of southern Russia's electricity, according to Reuters.

The site in the town of Kurchatov is home to two reactors that were reportedly operating as normal on Saturday.

Two other reactors there are shut down and two more are being built.

The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said drone debris fell on a power substation near Kurchatov.

On Friday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi publicly appealed for "all sides" in the conflict to "exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences."

"I am personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries and will continue to be seized of the matter," Grossi said in a prepared statement. "I will continue to update the international community as appropriate."

Russian military bloggers reported that the situation in Kursk had stabilized after Russian forces raced to the new front but also cautioned that Ukraine was sending reinforcements, Reuters reported.

"A full scale military operation is underway against a very serious enemy who are certainly not idiots," said Yuri Podolyaka, a popular Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger.