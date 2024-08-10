Joe Rogan's support for RFK Jr. infuriates Trump and his MAGA supporters

Podcaster Joe Rogan sparked the wrath of Donald Trump and his MAGA faithful when he expressed support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president — but then walked it back by saying it wasn't an endorsement of the third-party candidate.

During Thursday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the comedian and Ultimate Fighting Championship announcer shared his views on the presidential race, saying RFK Jr. is the "only one that makes sense to me."

"That's just what they do. That's politics. They do it on the left, they do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you, they promote narratives, and the only one who is not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," said Rogan, adding that he was a "fan."

"He's the only one that makes sense to me. He's the only one. He doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent," said Rogan, who has more than 14 million listeners.

On Friday afternoon, Trump blasted Rogan on his Truth Social platform.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024," Trump wrote.

Catturd, a Trump backer who has 2.7 million followers on X, also laid into Rogan, calling him the "podcast Equivalent of a dumb blonde joke."

Rogan began backpedaling on Friday.

"For the record, this isn't an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFK Jr. as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence," he said on X.

"I think we could use more of that in this world," Rogan added.