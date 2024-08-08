RFK Jr. admits to keeping roadkill in his freezer his 'whole life'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to keeping roadkill in his freezer his "whole life," days after he confirmed that he dumped the carcass of a bear cub in New York City's Central Park in 2014, according to the Associated Press,

The independent presidential candidate made the admission when he was talking to reporters outside a courtroom in Albany, N.Y., Wednesday as part of a lawsuit seeking to keep him off the November ballot in the Empire State because of residency.

"I've been picking up roadkill my whole life," he said, the Associated Press reported. "I have a freezer full of it."

Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy campaign spokesperson, told the Associated Press that Kennedy feeds birds with the roadkill meat.

She said he is a falconer who trains ravens.

But he no longer has the refrigerator at a property in Westchester County that he claims as a residence.

RFK Jr. revealed he ditched the dead animal in Central Park in a video posted on social media on Sunday after the New Yorker reached out for comment for a story published on Monday.

He said he was driving in upstate New York when the car in front of him struck the bear.

He said he planned to take the cub home, skin it and save the meat for later.

"I was going to skin the bear, and it was in very good condition. And I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator. You can do that in New York - you can get a bear tag for a roadkill bear," he said.

He said he plan went awry when ended up spending too much time with friends and was in a hurry to catch a flight.

So he said he concocted the scheme to dump the bear cub's body in Central Park along with an old bike he had in his car to make it look like it was fatally struck.

Kennedy testified that he moved to California to be with his actress wife, Cheryl Hines, but it was only supposed to be temporary and he planned to return to New York.