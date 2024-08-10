U.S.

U.S.

'Most violent' of the Jan. 6. Capitol rioters sentenced to 20 years

David Dempsey beat police protecting the Capitol with poles and doused them with bear spray.

By Mark Moore
Jan. 6 rioter sentenced
Supporters of Donald Trump clash with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. David Dempsey, called by prosecutors the "most violent" that day, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The "most violent" of the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters at the U.S. Capitol who beat officers with poles and doused them with bear spray was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a report.

David Dempsey, 37, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, handing out the second-largest sentence of all the nearly 1,000 defendants sentenced to this point, the Washington Post reported.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years after his conviction on a seditious conspiracy charge.

"Your conduct on January 6 was especially egregious," Lamberth told Dempsey, the newspaper reported.

"You didn't make a split-second decision to use violence. You did not get carried away in the moment. You have a long and well-documented history of inflicting violence on political opponents," the judge said.

Lamberth also referred to Dempsey's criminal history in California for burglary, drug dealing, evading police and "assault with a caustic chemical" for drenching anti-Trump protesters with bear spray in 2020.

The report said Dempsey showed up at the Capitol along with thousands of pro-Donald Trump supporters wearing a bulletproof tactical vest, a helmet and a covering over his face.

In an interview before he climbed up the Capitol steps, Dempsey ticked off the names of Democrats he hated while standing next to a makeshift gallows erected near the building.

"They don't need a jail cell," Dempsey said, the Washington Post reported. "They need to hang from these."

Dempsey attacked police in the lower West Tunnel, tossing poles at them, showering them with bear spray, and beating an officer in the head with crutches, giving him a concussion.

At one point he shot bear spray inside the mask of one officer, leading the officer to fear for his life.

Dempsey pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police with dangerous or deadly weapons.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors said Dempsey "was one of the most violent rioters, during one of the most violent stretches of time."

Read more
Tags
U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump, Washington
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics