Jack Smith asks for more time in Trump election interference case

The special counsel asked for more time to examine the Supreme Court's immunity decision

By Mark Moore
Smith request for delay granted
A federal judge on Friday granted special counsel Jack Smith's request for a delay in hearings on former President Donald Trump's election subversion case. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The federal judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump on Friday approved special counsel Jack Smith's request to delay a hearing until next month, according to a report.

Prosecutors for Smith in a court filing on Thursday said they were still sorting out the Supreme Court's decision in June granting Trump immunity for "officials acts" as president to determine what it means to their case, CNN reported.

"The Government continues to assess the new precedent set forth last month in the Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. United States, including through consultation with other Department of Justice components," prosecutors wrote to Judge Tanya Chutkan, CNN reported.

The special counsel's case against Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election has already been on hold for months as the former president took the immunity question to the Supreme Court.

Chutkan received the case at the beginning of this month and set the first pre-trial hearing for Aug. 16.

She has been tasked with trying to decide which parts of Smith's indictment against Trump will have to be tossed because of the Supreme Court's decision.

