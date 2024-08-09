World

World

Chess champion attempted to poison rival with mercury ahead of match, cops say

The rivals reportedly got into an argument a week prior at another chess match

By Tristan Balagtas
Chess champion attempted to poison rival with mercury ahead of match, cops say
Amina Abakarova, 43, was captured on surveillance footage allegedly smearing mercury on 30-year-old Umayganat Osmanova’s chess pieces before the start of a tournament in Makhachkala, Russia, last week, police said X

A Russian chess champion allegedly attempted to poison her rival with mercury ahead of a chess match in an effort to "knock her opponent out of the tournament," cops alleged.

Amina Abakarova, 43, was captured on surveillance footage allegedly smearing mercury on 30-year-old Umayganat Osmanova's chess pieces before the start of a tournament in Makhachkala, Russia, last week, police said, Russian media RTVI and The Independent reported.

Footage of the alleged incident shared on social media appeared to show Abakarova approach her opponent's chess board ahead of her arrival, and taint the pieces with a substance that subsequently turned out to be mercury, according to authorities.

The victim later on claimed to feel dizzy and nauseous, and a doctor suggested she had been poisoned.

Speaking with RTVI, Osmanova said she felt "terrible, disgusting and morally depressed" and that she and Abakarova have been chess rivals since childhood. They reportedly got into an argument a week prior at another chess match.

"I still feel bad. In the first minutes I felt a lack of air and a taste of iron in my mouth... I had to spend about five hours at this board – I don't know what would have happened to me if I hadn't seen it earlier," she said.

The Russian Chess Federation announced the suspension of Abakarova "from participating in all competitions held under the auspices of the Russian Chess Federation until the conclusion of law enforcement agencies, on the basis of which a final decision will be made, up to and including a lifetime disqualification," it said in a statement, according to the outlet.

"Like many others, I am perplexed by what happened, and the motives of such an experienced competitor as Amina Abakarova are incomprehensible,"Russian Minister of Sport Sazhida Sazhidova told The Telegraph.

"The actions she took could have led to a most tragic outcome, threatening the lives of everyone who was present, including herself. Now she must answer for what she did by the law."

Read more
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics