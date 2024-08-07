Men accused of stealing thousands from Conn. ATMs with 'electronic device'

Authorities are searching for two men suspected of using an "electronic device" to steal tens of thousands of dollars of cash from Connecticut gas station ATMs.

Troopers responding to a report of a white male tampering with an ATM and peeping into parked cars in Plainfield, Connecticut Monday allegedly witnessed one of the suspects fleeing across the highway into a black BMW SUV with Pennsylvania plates, according to state police.

Troopers attempts to initiate a stop of the vehicle were unsuccessful.

During the incident, occupants of the SUV allegedly dumped a backpack full of $52,000 in cash, an iPhone and a mobile hotspot onto the street while eluding authorities at a high rate of speed.

The suspects were not pursued.

A review of surveillance footage from earlier in the day revealed two white males entering the Northbound Exxon Mobil Gas Station store at different times. One suspect allegedly "used an electronic device to remove money from a Citibank ATM," said CSP.

Authorities did not elaborate on the device.

Both men had on tan pants, white shoes, black caps, a tan waist bag, and sunglasses.