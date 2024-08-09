White Castle joins fast-food chains slashing prices

White Castle became the latest fast-food restaurant to cut prices, dropping the cost of its package of 10 cheese sliders to $7.99 - a 30% reduction.

The Ohio-based company said the price - less than 80 cents for each slider - is the lowest since 2011, it said in a statement.

In New York and New Jersey, the deal will be $8.99, but White Castle said that price is still less than what other fast-food chains are charging for an individual combo meal.

The company said it launched the deal last month in St. Louis to mark its 99th anniversary in that market, and it became so popular that the company rolled it out nationwide.

"Families everywhere are tired of almost needing a small loan when they go out for fast food, and we know these days our customers want to make every penny count," Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a statement.

"So, we're giving our customers what they crave: 10 of our steamy, mouthwatering Cheese Sliders at a price they can't afford to miss," Richardson said.

McDonald's in June launched a $5 "meal deal," and Taco Bell added six "meal-sized" items to its menu that features some for less than $3.