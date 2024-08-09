U.S.

U.S.

White Castle joins fast-food chains slashing prices

The company cut its price for a package of 10 cheese sliders by 30%

By Mark Moore
White Castle
White Castle cuts it price for a package of 10 cheese sliders to $7.99 - joining other fast-food chains dropping prices on some items. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White Castle became the latest fast-food restaurant to cut prices, dropping the cost of its package of 10 cheese sliders to $7.99 - a 30% reduction.

The Ohio-based company said the price - less than 80 cents for each slider - is the lowest since 2011, it said in a statement.

In New York and New Jersey, the deal will be $8.99, but White Castle said that price is still less than what other fast-food chains are charging for an individual combo meal.

The company said it launched the deal last month in St. Louis to mark its 99th anniversary in that market, and it became so popular that the company rolled it out nationwide.

"Families everywhere are tired of almost needing a small loan when they go out for fast food, and we know these days our customers want to make every penny count," Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a statement.

"So, we're giving our customers what they crave: 10 of our steamy, mouthwatering Cheese Sliders at a price they can't afford to miss," Richardson said.

McDonald's in June launched a $5 "meal deal," and Taco Bell added six "meal-sized" items to its menu that features some for less than $3.

Read more
Tags
Fast food, Mcdonald's, Taco Bell
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics