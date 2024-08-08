U.S.

U.S.

California woman said her partner was threatening her young daughter. Then she was found dead

'Highly unusual for her not to answer calls'

By Nina Joudeh
Lizbeth Sedano
Law enforcement confirmed the deceased body that was found on Sunday belonged to 25-year-old mother Lizbeth Sedano. GoFundMe

A California woman said her partner was threatening their young daughter. The woman was found dead soon after.

Lizbeth Arceo Sedano's family contacted authorities when they couldn't reach her, noting that it was highly unusual for Lizbeth not to answer calls.

The 25 year old's partner, Joshua Gonzalez, was taken into custody on Saturday after he threatened to harm their three-year-old daughter and attempted to attack a police officer.

Gonzalez was outside of the Watsonville Police Department when he called the dispatch center, stating he was armed with a knife and was going to hurt the the girl, authorities said.

The first responding officer stepped out of his patrol car and ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife.

Gonzalez ignored his commands and charged at the officer, who was forced to open fire in return. The suspect was taken to a trauma center, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Joshua Gonzalez
Joshua Gonzalez was arrested after threatening to kill his 3-year-old daughter when his partner was found murdered. Watsonville Police Department

On Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Eureka Canyon Road and Grizzly Flat Road after they received a report that a deceased body had been found.

The Watsonville Police Department confirmed the body was that of Lizbeth Sedano. Her death is still under investigation, as authorities are calling it suspicious.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by a forensic pathologist.

A GoFundMe was launched on behalf of the 25-year-old.

Family and friends described Sedano as an outgoing, loving, and, above all, dedicated mother to her 3-year-old daughter.

