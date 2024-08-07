Headlines

Texas death row inmate Arthur Lee Burton's final words before he was executed

Arthur Lee Burton killed a woman who was on a run in 1997

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Arthur Lee Burton
The Supreme Court rejected a last-minute effort to spare the Texas death row inmate's life. Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas prison officials executed an inmate by lethal injection Wednesday evening for strangling a woman who was running near her Houston home nearly 30 years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused a last minute effort to save the life of Arthur Lee Burton.

He was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m CDT, Texas prison officials said.

"Yes. I want to say thank you to all the people who support me and pray for me. For those of you I know and do not know thank you for your support and prayers. 27,27 and a full circle to all the guys at the Polunsky Unit, I love you guys," Burton said in his final words.

"Bird, Bird is going home. To all the people I have hurt and caused pain, I wish we didn't have to be here at this moment, but I want you to know that I am sorry for putting y'all through this and my family. I'm not better than anyone, I hope that I find peace and y'all can too. Warden I am good."

Nancy Adleman, a mother of three, was strangled with her own shoelaces in a wooded area off of a jogging trail in 1997.

Burton had confessed to the killing but his defense claimed he was intellectually disabled. A 2002 high court rulling barred the execution of people deemed to have such a disability but the high court did not step in to stop the execution.

He was the third inmate executed in Texas this year.

Burton was 54.

