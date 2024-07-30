Florida Death Row Inmate Learns His Execution Date for Rape and Murder Case

A Florida death row inmate is slated for execution next month for the murder of a Florida college student and the rape of his sister during a camping trip.

Loran Cole, now 57, will die by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Aug. 28, according to the death warrant signed Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Associated Press reported.

Cole was sentenced to death for the 1994 slaying of 18-year-old Florida State University student John Edwards. He was also ordered to life in prison for the rape, kidnapping and robbery of John's 21-year-old sister, Pam Edwards, during a brother-sister camping trip in Ocala National Forest in central Florida, according to court records obtained by HNGN.

Cole and his accomplice, William Paul, met the Edwards siblings at their campsite.

The men lured the victims away from the site and ambushed them, pinning them to the forest floor.

"While they lay close to each other on the ground, John apologized to Pam for having exposed them to the dangers of these two strangers," court documents read.

Cole led John away, delivered several blows to his head with a large walking stick, and subsequently slit John's throat. That night, he also handcuffed Pam and raped her. The next day, Cole raped Pam again, gagged her, and tied her to two trees before using her car to flee.

Pam was able to free herself the next morning, and flagged down a passing motorist who drove her to the nearest police station.

Paul, now 51, pleaded no contest to murder, kidnapping and robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison.