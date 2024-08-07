Booby-trapped toilet seats cause mayhem at Texas car wash

Authorities arrested a man accused of booby-trapping toilet seats at a pair of south central Texas car washes, triggering mayhem among customers.

Paul Moses Alden, 46, is facing arson-related charges in connection with the alleged July incidents in the public restrooms at Wash Tub car washes in San Antonio and Helotes, Texas, KENS-TV reported, citing court records.

A worker, a woman and a little girl were injured in separate instances when they each sat on toilet seats allegedly equipped with commercial fireworks underneath, causing them to discharge.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

Physical evidence and surveillance footage allegedly tied Alden to the scenes, detectives said, according to the records.

He was released on $50,000 bond this week.