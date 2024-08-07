Texas fisherman dies from flesh-eating bacteria as health officials warn of growing risks

A deadly flesh-eating bacteria has claimed a Texas fisherman as a victim in what has become a growing concern as heath officials have publicly urged caution.

Brandy Pendergraft's father, Randy Bunch, was fishing in Freeport in early June when the deadly infection known as vibrio bacteria entered his body via a small scrape in his right foot after he waded into the water with no boots.

"It was a little tiny knick on the top of his foot," Pendergraft said. "I mean not even an inch, it was tiny."

"He called me having extreme pain all along the right side of his body," Pendergraft said. "It sounded like heart attack symptoms so I told him you should probably go into an ER and get it checked out."

Bunch, 66, died less than a week later, according to KHOU.

"It's literally, like the breath is sucked out of you," Brandy remarked about the tragic incident. "You wish you could change it and go back."

"That's not how it was supposed to happen," Pendergraft said. "He's supposed to still be here. For a little bit longer."

Texas authorities have urged caution about these types of infections.

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) is issuing an important public health alert regarding Vibrio bacteria, a group of bacteria commonly found in marine environments, the statement read.

Galveston County Health District has been working closely with UTMB due to an increase of Vibrio cases this year. Recent reports of Vibrio infections have raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with exposure to these bacteria, especially during the summer when water activities peak.

Vibrio are naturally found in warm coastal seawater around the world. The bacteria are present throughout the year but are more prevalent in summer when the water is warmer. Vibrio cholerae, Vibrio parahaemolyticus, and Vibrio vulnificus are the most common species responsible for infections.

Symptoms of Vibrio infections vary depending on the species, the GCHD revealed. Vibrio cholerae causes cholera, characterized by severe diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus leads to gastroenteritis, presenting symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, and vomiting.

Vibrio vulnificus can cause wound infections, potentially leading to severe complications or even becoming life-threatening, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems or liver disease.