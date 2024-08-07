An American woman found tied to a tree and screaming in a forest in India actually shackled herself to the tree, authorities say.

Law enforcement officials and the woman's doctor in the western Indian state of Maharashtra told the BBC that Lalita Kayi, 50, had tied herself to the tree, contradicting the written statement she gave the police.

Kayi told police in a written statement that her husband "chained her and left her in the forest to die without food or water."

claiShemed she was without food or water for 40 days; however, police questioned her statement, noting that it was highly unlikely that someone would survive for that long.

The new update shocked officials, as several teams were tasked with investigating how she came to be in the forest in the first place.

On Tuesday, Saurabh Agarwal, superintendent of police for Sindhudurg, said that Kayi is now saying she is not married and that she was probably suffering from hallucinations when she gave her first statement.

The allegedly told police she was distressed because her visa had run out and her money was low, so she bought the locks and chains and tied herself to the tree.

Kayi is currently receiving treatment at a psychiatric facility.

Dr. Sanghamitra Phule, superintendent of the psychiatric hospital where Kayi is being treated, said her "condition is improving."

"She eats, walks, and also exercises. She is under treatment, and we are also giving her some nutrients that her body was lacking."

Kayi was rescued on July 27 from the dense forests of Sindhudurg district by a cow herder who heard her screams.

The police had to cut off the chain to free her and noted how emaciated she appeared. She was quickly transported to a hospital.

Kayi was found with a copy of her passport that stated she was a US citizen from Massachusetts, along with other documents and her address in Tamil Nadu.

She also had a cell phone, a tablet, and 31,000 rupees ($370) with her.