California man says Apple Watch saved his life. Here's how

A California dad on the way to pick his daughter up from the airport credits his Apple Watch with saving his life.

Peter Moore, a former tech executive living in Montecito, California, was driving to the Santa Barbara Airport in July when he fell ill.

"I felt a little lightheaded and a little faint, and like a typical male, I thought, 'I'll go to Starbucks. That'll fix it,'" Moore recalled to KTLA-TV Monday.

But a latte didn't "fix it," and Moore's symptoms worsened.

"My phone started to ping and said 'low heart rate,' which I'd never seen before," he explained. "And so I looked at it... my heart rate had dropped to 32. And it was insistent in its notifications that something wasn't right."

Moore called his wife, who met him at the airport, and rushed him to the hospital.

"The doctor kind of theatrically ran in and said, 'This is not good. This is not good. You need a pacemaker right now,'" he said, according to the station.

Within hours, Moore woke up from a successful pacemaker surgery and with a newfound gratitude for his smartwatch.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for this little device," he confessed, adding he feels "great" three weeks after the procedure.

"I can absolutely say that if my Apple Watch, bless it, hadn't been politely insistent that I stopped being a stubborn man and get my rear end to the hospital, I'm not 100% sure that I would be here today," Moore wrote in an update on Linkedin. "Technology rightly needs to be controlled and monitored, but in this case, it was a literal lifesaver."