'Squad' member Cori Bush loses Democratic primary election

Rep. Cori Bush has lost her Democratic primary to represent St. Louis. It is the second time this year that a member of the progressive congressional group known as the Squad has lost their seat.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell won the primary. He is expected to win the general election for the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's PAC spent $8.5 million to oust Bush. She had repeatedly criticized Israel's invasion of Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Bush continued to vocalize her support for the Palestinians in her concession speech.

“We will keep supporting a free Palestine,” Bush said

The same PAC spent $15 million to help defeat Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a New York primary earlier in the summer, the Associated Press reported.

George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, won that race and highlighted the party's divide over the war in Gaza.