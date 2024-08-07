U.S.

'Squad' member Cori Bush loses Democratic primary election

She is the second member of the left wing coalition to lose this campaign season

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Reps. Bush And Tlaib Join Unions In Calling For Mideast Ceasefire
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) attends a press conference calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East outside of the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Democratic lawmakers held a press conference with union supporters urging Israel to call for a ceasefire in their war against Hamas. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush has lost her Democratic primary to represent St. Louis. It is the second time this year that a member of the progressive congressional group known as the Squad has lost their seat.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell won the primary. He is expected to win the general election for the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee's PAC spent $8.5 million to oust Bush. She had repeatedly criticized Israel's invasion of Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Bush continued to vocalize her support for the Palestinians in her concession speech.

“We will keep supporting a free Palestine,” Bush said

The same PAC spent $15 million to help defeat Squad member Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a New York primary earlier in the summer, the Associated Press reported.

George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, won that race and highlighted the party's divide over the war in Gaza.

